Not just Saif Ali Khan, even sister Soha Ali Khan faced robbery attempt at her house in 2011; here’s how then-BF Kunal Kemmu turned savior

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a knife by an intruder at his Mumbai residence on Thursday morning. The 54-year-old actor was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery following the incident, which occurred at approximately 2:30 am in his Bandra home. As new details about the attack surface, it draws parallels to a 2011 incident involving Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, who faced a similarly alarming situation at her apartment.

Back in February 2011, while Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were dating, they faced a frightening experience when a burglary attempt was made at Soha's Khar apartment. After attending a screening of Kunal's upcoming film, the couple returned to her first-floor flat.

Following a quiet dinner and conversation, they were alarmed by an unusual noise on the balcony. Kunal immediately went to investigate and was shocked to find a thief attempting to break into their home.

In a moment of panic, the intruder tried to escape by climbing down the first-floor balcony but lost his footing and fell. Seizing the opportunity, Kunal quickly rushed downstairs and managed to apprehend the thief before he could escape.

Initial investigations revealed that the thief had a long history of criminal activities, being connected to ten previous cases of house burglaries.

A close friend of the couple shared the details of the evening with Mid-Day, explaining that Kunal and Soha had just returned from the film screening and were relaxing over dinner when they heard a noise, stating, "When Kunal went to check, he saw the man trying to escape. The thief, in his desperation, lost his balance and fell, giving Kunal the chance to catch him,"

Meanwhile, in the latest development in Saif Ali Khan's case, the main accused has been apprehended by Mumbai Police and has confessed to stabbing the actor during the incident.

The accused has been presented in court for further police custody. Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, recently visited Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif under heavy security.

