After directing hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan is presently busy working on the edit of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor led romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While major chunk of the film is wrapped up, the entire gang of this family entertainer will reunite in February to shoot for two chartbuster numbers composed by Pritam. As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is gearing up for an April release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shashank Khaitan has locked his next project.

According to sources close to the development, Shashank Khaitan is set to venture into the long-form format with a web-series for Netflix. “Shashank has developed a subject titled Single Papa, and believes that the family entertainer has scope to be a perfect sit-com for the viewers at home. He has partnered with Netflix for Single Papa and is excited to take it on floors in Summer 2025, after the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed us that the casting for Single Papa is currently underway. “It’s a slice-of-life web-series made for the family audience and Shashank has roped in Kunal Kemmu to play the titular role of Single Papa. Apart from Kunal, a big ensemble is being put together, and the idea is to cast talents with a certain amount of comic timing. A full fledged announcement of the show will be made once the entire cast is on board,” the source added.

Talking of Shashank, the director is also working on another feature film for the big screen, which he intends to make with younger heroes. “It’s a subject on the lines of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Shashank is passionately developing it for the cinematic medium. It will be a home production for the filmmaker,” the source concluded.

