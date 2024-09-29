Happy Birthday Inaaya: When Soha Ali Khan revealed her and Kunal Kemmu’s little one's love for makeup; ‘It’s a challenge keeping her away...'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, is one of the most loved star-kids in Bollywood. The little kiddo is celebrating her 7th birthday today. On her special day, we’re revisiting an old revelation made by the Rang De Basanti actress as she shared that her daughter likes to do makeup and the little one was already aware of mascara and eyeliner.

Back in 2019, during an event while speaking with the media, Soha Ali Khan shared that her daughter, Inaaya enjoys makeup already. She shared that the little one was at the age where she would do everything the actress did. "Today, I was taking a picture while leaving home and she, too, struck a pose like me! She is crazy for lipstick. Of course, I haven’t given her lipsticks, but I gave her lip balms instead," she said.

The Rang De Basanti actress also revealed that the little munchkin knew about mascara and eyeliner. "She doesn’t use it, but it’s a challenge keeping her away from these things,” she further added, revealing how fascinating it was for her to see her do all these things as she was "really sweet." The actress also mentioned that she had to be responsible and careful as she copied her entirely.

Soha and Kunal’s little one often send fans to go gaga over her cutesy features. On various occasions, the actress is seen sharing glimpse from their family vacation. Just a few days back, Soha’s sister Saba shared several pictures from their London vacation that included Soha, Inaaya, and Sharmila smiling and posing for family snapshots.

Advertisement

"Moments like this. Matter to me Most! Family n Friends ! Precious Memories. My #innijan My Amma and sister ! Reunited in London..Saturday special times," the post was captioned.

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017. On the work front, despite staying away from the limelight, the actress remains quite active on social media. Meanwhile, Kunal’s last directorial film was Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in the key roles.

Released in March earlier this year, the film received massive appreciation from the cinephiles.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Saif Ali Khan balances time with his four kids Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur; ‘They have just one father’