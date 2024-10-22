Son of Sardaar 2: Sanjay Mishra spills beans on replacing Vijay Raaz in Ajay Devgn-led film; 'At the back of my mind...'

Ajay Devgn led Son of Sardaar 2 has come under the scanner for various reasons. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vijay Raaz, who was playing a key role in the upcoming movie, was removed from it. He was later replaced by Sanjay Mishra. In a recent interview, the senior star spoke about stepping into the shoes of the Run actor.

During an interaction with India Today, Sanjay Mishra stated that he is done shooting his part in Son of Sardaar 2. “All of this is a part of the business, to be very honest,” the veteran star stated adding that he did the film because he got a call from Ajay Devgn. That one call from the Singham Again actor was enough for him to come on board and replace Vijay Raaz in the movie. Calling Devgn his close friend, he stated that replacing Vijay wasn't easy for him.

The Jolly LLB 2 actor further took the opportunity to heap praise on Raaz, who was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Calling him a phenomenal actor, Mishra expressed “At the back of my mind, it was surely playing that I needed to perform and deliver my best, especially because I replaced a fine actor like Vijay.” He further stated that they are friends and will continue to remain so. Since he is a fan of Vijay and his impressive line of work, it motivated him to better his performance so that he doesn’t disappoint the audience or Ajay who showed faith in him.

Advertisement

While talking to us, Kumar Mangat Pathak, who is co-producing Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn confirmed that they have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behavior on the sets. According to the filmmaker-producer, the actor demanded bigger rooms, a vanity van and also overcharged them for the spot boys. In fact, his spot boy was paid Rs 20,000 per night which is more than any big actor.”

In his defense, Raaz shared that when he stepped out of the van, he spotted Ajay Devgn standing around 25 meters away. “I didn’t go to greet him as he was busy, and I continued to speak to my friends around. 25 minutes later, Mr. Kumar Mangat came to me and said, ‘Aap Film Se Nikal Jaaye, Hum Aapko Nikal Rahe Hai’. The only misconduct from my end is, that I didn’t greet Mr. Ajay Devgn,” the Chandu Champion had told us.

Advertisement

For more updates on Son of Sardaar 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 – Official statements from actor and producer Kumar Mangat