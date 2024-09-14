Sonakshi Sinha admits father Shatrughan Sinha is very 'fond of' hubby Zaheer Iqbal; opens up on his reaction to their wedding: 'Jab miyan biwi raazi...'

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Following their wedding, reports said that the Sinha family was unhappy with Sonakshi and Zaheer's union. Clearing out the air, the Bollywood diva reveals how her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha reacted when she announced that she was marrying the love of her life and longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Dabangg actress admitted that her friends and family knew about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal for years. Talking about her father's reaction, Sonakshi Sinha said, “My dad was very happy. He said, ‘Jab miyan biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi (If the couple is ready to get married, then who can stop?)’ He had met Zaheer a few times before. He is very fond of him.”

Sonakshi further mentioned that her dad and husband Zaheer's birthdays are also aligned. “Their birthdays are around the same time: My dad’s is on December 9 and Zaheer’s is on December 10, so they are very similar,” told the actress.

The Rowdy Rathore actress also talked about her mother Poonam Sinha's reaction. While mentioning about her parent's love marriage Sonakshi said, “My mom knew him. She was the first one I confided to. They themselves had a love marriage and they know how it will go.”

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years but they never made it official in public. The lovers later surprised everyone with their wedding news. The duo had a civil marriage on June 23 in Mumbai followed by a grand reception party which was attended by the who's who of the film industry.

On the work front, Sonakshi won hearts with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She was last seen in a horror-comedy, Kakuda. The actress is currently enjoying her wifey days, she will soon face the camera for her next project.

