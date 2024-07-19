Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s first meeting to parents not happy about their wedding, 6 revelations made by newlyweds

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding in their Bandra residence. The couple’s wedding drew a lot of attention on the internet for its simplicity and beauty. In a recent conversation, the duo revealed the idea behind having such a wedding and their parent’s reaction to their decision.

6 reveals made by the newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on having a simple wedding

Reflecting on their simple wedding, Sonakshi Sinha stated that their wedding took place according to their wish. She said, "We wanted our wedding day to reflect us," from sending out the invite to have the wedding after-party, they wanted it to be "chilled out."

"We didn’t want to have the whole rigmarole of multiple functions, and we were sure we wanted our wedding to be one big party. So, that is what it was-one day of having fun where everyone who truly loves us showed up to celebrate us," she shared with Bombay Times.

The actress revealed that she has done so many photoshoots decked in bridal outfits, so she wanted to look different at her wedding. She always wanted to keep it simple and drape a red saree. Thus, her sister-in-law got that saree, which she ended up having as her bridal outfit.

Advertisement

Additionally, she also wore her mother’s saree and jewelry for one of the functions that made it ‘perfect’. The couple asserted wanting to have fun on their special day, which they did.

2. The couple’s family wanted to have an elaborate wedding

In addition to this, the actress further revealed that their family wanted to have an elaborate wedding. However, when they told about their choice, they were supportive of their decision. The Dabangg actress shared that her mother was "very impressed" with their planning for their D-Day without them having "to fuss over it at all."

The actress went on to disclose that they planned everything in 25 days. "I was shooting, one day when we were on set, we thought of it and quickly called dad and asked him if he was free on those dates (prior to that he was busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections). He told us to go ahead with it."

Advertisement

After 15 days, the couple prepared a list and started inviting people personally. The actress said it felt like a 'home party' as they had decor underway, food being laid out and their friends ordering pizza, walking in and out of their rooms while they were getting ready.

3. Sonakshi Sinha addresses speculations around parents not happy with her marriage

In addition to this, the actress also addressed speculations about her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha not being happy about their wedding. To this, Sonakshi stated, "Both mom and dad were very emotional. Dad just appears strong about it, but from within, he’s a softie. He was standing right next to me, and I knew that he was feeling very emotional, so I held on to him and told him, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere."

She further continued, "My mom broke down during the wedding when she realized that I was actually going to be moving out of the house. Now, we visit them very often, in fact, I speak to my mom a lot more now, at least twice a day."

Advertisement

4. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recall their first meeting

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recalled meeting at Salman Khan’s house for the first time when a few of their friends were chilling together. However, they spent a significant time together for the first time on June 23, 2017 (thus the date of their wedding) during the screening of Tubelight followed by an after-party, where they spent five hours together.

"We kept chatting, and suddenly, we turned around, and we were like…where did everyone else go? We knew that day there was something special here," said Zaheer.

5. When Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal approached Shatrughan Sinha for their wedding

During the interaction, the couple spilled beans on speaking to Shatrughan Sinha about the wedding. Zaheer shared that he went to the actress’ house one day. Up until then, he never spoke to her father. However, during their first one-on-one, they ended up discussing so many things and realized that "he is the sweetest."

Meanwhile, the Kakuda actress also admitted being "nervous" about her father’s reaction. The actress said she was trying to "play it cool" and asked her father if he wasn’t worried about her marriage. To this, the veteran politician told her that he had asked her mother, "apni beti se pucho (ask your daughter)."

Advertisement

It was then that the actress told her father about Zaheer. Shatru disclosed that he read about it in the newspaper and told her, "You guys are grown-ups, miyan biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi (if you guys are happy then what can I say)." I was like, ‘oh, that was easy1 I realized how chilled out and cool my dad is. He was really supportive about our relationship," the actress shared.

6. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on embracing each other’s cultures

On a concluding note, the couple embraces each other’s cultures with open arms. Sonakshi says their core values are the same and their parents have taught them to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of the name they’re known by.

The actress stated that it was never a topic of discussion for them. Rather, the chatter has always been from the outside, and they’ve learned "how to shut it out" because it doesn’t matter. In her opinion, they are two people who love each other and nobody else has a say in it. She also asserted that being actors, they belong to every individual and audience who comes from different faiths.

Advertisement

Adding to his wife’s statement, Zaheer revealed that they might’ve had disagreements on anything, but it has nothing to do with their religion. He also recalled Salman’s father Salim Khan sharing the same when he got married to Salma Khan.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor enjoys family time during abroad vacay; Mira Rajput gives peek into ‘a very busy summer’