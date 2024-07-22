Sonakshi Sinha's husband Zaheer Iqbal shares he planned to 'elope' during wedding; Here's what changed his mind

Actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in a civil marriage ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. After marriage, the couple went on two honeymoon trips, Singapore and the Phillippines.

Zaheer recently spilled the beans about how his idea of getting married differed from what Sonakshi had in mind.

Zaheer Iqbal talks about his plan to marry Sonakshi Sinha

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were asked if marrying in the presence of family was the only plan they had. Sonakshi admitted that it had always been her plan.

Zaheer interrupted and said, "I wanted to elope....Just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India."

Sonakshi Sinha elaborates on her intimate wedding idea

Sonakshi added that Zaheer's plan was cancelled and that she wanted an intimate wedding. Talking about their marriage plan, the actress said that he was okay with his family and friends being around in the ceremony. Sonakshi shared that they wanted "all the people who had been part" of their lives at the wedding.

She elaborated on her wedding that they wished to have "one big party" and they did."'Zaheer aur Sona ki shaadi hai to ek party toh banti hai (We believed that it was our wedding so there had to be a celebration)," she said.

The Kakuda actress concluded that the couple had a "blast" and the guests had an amazing time.

Zaheer Iqbal shares how the couple hinted about their affair during Double XL promotions

In the same interview, Zaheer Iqbal recalled that when the couple promoted their 2022 film, Double XL, they "controlled" their emotions quite hard. Zaheer said that they spoke some "stuff" while hinting about their relationship.

To which, Sonakshi added that she remembered all of it.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in Kakuda. It also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The film was released on July 12 and is available to stream on ZEE5.

