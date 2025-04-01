Box Office: Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan, who stands out in the battle of the day 2 higher gross?

The 2 most recent and much anticipated Indian movies, Sikandar and L2: Empuraan, are currently running in the theatres. Both the movies released with a gap of just 3 days as L2: Empuraan released on 27 March while Sikandar took off on 30 March. Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead while L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, helmed by Prithviraj himself.

L2: Empuraan vs Sikandar Day 2 at the Box Office

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer while Sikandar is a standalone film marking the comeback of superstar Salman Khan. While Sikandar is released Indiawide, L2: Empuraan is only released in Southern regions and not dubbed in Hindi. In the overseas territories, both the films shared their space fairly while L2: Empuraan attracted much more hype from the audience globally.

Comparing the day 2 performance of both the films, the Salman Khan film grossed Rs 40 crores worldwide while L2: Empuraan grossed Rs 36 crores worldwide. Though big results were expected from both the films, only Empuraan justified its hype. Here, the case may look like Sikandar has overtaken L2: Empuraan but the analytics say otherwise.

For the Mohanlal starrer, the day 2 of its run was a normal Friday while the day 2 of Sikandar fell on the occasion of Eid, benefitting from the holiday in both India and overseas. Despite the holiday, Sikandar has overtaken Empuraan by a small margin of just Rs 4 crores. This analysis for both the films day 2 gross also explains how L2: Empuraan is getting a much better acceptance globally than in India.

Future Performance of L2: Empuraan and Sikandar

L2: Empuraan is currently breaking and making new records in both its overseas as well as the domestic market with the former performing much better. While for Sikandar, both India and overseas audiences have shown the film as an overall decent performer at the box office. L2: Empuraan has gained positive reviews from all around while for Sikandar, the current holiday could be considered its peak as the film is surrounded by mixed reviews.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran film and the A.R. Murugadoss film, both cater to the same audience with barely any variety in their genre. Currently running in theatres, trade expects Empuraan to be a blockbuster while Sikandar continues its box office performance for a more clear picture over the coming week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

