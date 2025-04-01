When Salman Khan admitted to feeling like ‘chidiyaghar mein bandar’ because of his insane fan following; find out

Salman Khan is hands down one of the most successful stars in the Bollywood industry, enjoying an immense fan following. During a recent interview, popular author Chetan Bhagat—who collaborated with Khan on films like Hello and Kick—recalled a time when Khan admitted to feeling like a "monkey in the zoo" because of his stardom.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Bhagat recounted visiting Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandstand, Mumbai, while he was still working at a bank. At the time, he had sold the rights to his book One Night @ the Call Centre to Salman Khan . The novel was later adapted into the film Hello, which was directed by Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

Bhagat mentioned that the Sikandar actor has a kind of "sixth sense" that helps him instantly assess whether he likes someone or not. He recalled that after their first meeting, Khan invited him to work together. However, Bhagat explained that he was just a writer and needed to return to his bank job. Despite this, Khan insisted that he stay and assured him that he would be involved in his next film as well.

The writer shared that he only had a ‘limited interaction’ with Salman during Hello, but they got along during the making of Kick. He stated that he would visit the sets and talk to him quite a bit. He stressed on Khan’s honesty and how he doesn't put on a cloak.

“While promoting Hello, I had done an interview with him, and I’d asked him how it feels to have crowds everywhere he goes, desperate for photographs with him. He said, ‘Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise chidiyaghar mein bandar hota hai (I feel like a monkey in a zoo), but I know that I’m nothing without fans’,” he shared.

He further added, “I’ve never forgotten this line. It happens to me on a much smaller scale, but when I’m irritated at the airport, I remember Salman’s line, ‘Jis din yeh chala gaya sab chala gaya’(the day this goes, everything will be gone).”

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the release of his action entertainer Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

