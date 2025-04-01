Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Collection 2 Days: Salman Khan's movie grosses decent Rs 92 crore

Salman Khan’s latest mass action film Sikandar was released on 30th March featuring Salman Khan in & as Sikandar. The film was supposed to be Salman Khan’s much awaited big screen comeback with a blockbuster. It has been 2 days since the film was released but it has performed at a very average note till now. Sikandar has collected Rs 92 crores worldwide in 2 days.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Gross in 2 Days

As Sikandar has grossed a worldwide total of Rs 92 crores at the box office, India gross contributes to the film with Rs 62 crore meanwhile the overseas gross stands at just 30 crore in 2 days. This appreciable 2 day total has more contribution from the Day 2 of the film where the film got a slight box office boost thanks to Eid holiday. Even on its Day 3, the occasion of Basi Eid is expected to hold the film at a moderate note as the negative reception of the film would make the film heavily fall down.

What to Expect from Sikandar’s Future Performance?

Additionally, the current IPL fever stands as a heavy competitor against the film’s box office performance in India. The overseas performance too has been very average for Sikandar till now as majority overseas territories are being ruled by L2: Empuraan for now. The Malayalam blockbuster L2: Empuraan currently stands as a huge hurdle against the Salman Khan starrer overseas by crossing $10M overseas gross in just 4 days and still going strong.

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is setting new records in several big overseas territories leading to the all-time blockbuster’s performance in overseas grossing much higher than in India. Helping the above said factors is the negative to mixed public reception for Sikandar which could prove to be fatal in the coming weekdays. With its upcoming few days of performance, a more clear picture of the film’s fate could be painted in front of the trade as well as the public.

Sikandar in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in cinemas, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring a huge cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi. The film is produced under Nadiadwala Grandosn Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

