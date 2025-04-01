Box Office Milestones: Top 3 fastest Indian movies of 2025 to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club

In the present box office scenario for any Indian film, the first milestone it could achieve is the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Many blockbusters cross this achievement like a cakewalk while many big disasters struggle to touch it in their lifetime run.

As Salman Khan’s Sikandar collects Rs 100 crore worldwide in the 1st half of its 3rd day of release, it is the latest addition to the list of fastest Rs 100 crore worldwide grossers in India released in 2025. Let’s take a look at the top 3 fastest achievers of this feat in this year:

1. Game Changer

Game Changer was the first big Pan India release of the year 2025 coming from Tollywood. This Telugu film was directed by acclaimed director Shankar, starring Ram Charan coming nearly 3 years post RRR, alongside Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah. The film was a hugely hyped action entertainer which entered the Rs 100 crores worldwide club within just 2 days of its release.

2. L2: Empuraan

The latest Malayalam all time blockbuster L2: Empuraan is the new addition to the list. This much hyped and much loved Lucifer sequel stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the film, directed by Prithviraj behind the camera. The film made the 2nd fastest entry into the worldwide Rs 100 crore club by crossing this huge figure by the end of its 2nd day of release.

3. Sikandar

The new Salman Khan Eid action entertainer Sikandar occupies the 3rd position, being the latest addition to this list. The film features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj as its leading star cast, directed by popular Tamil director A.R. Murugadoss. Though this Salman Khan film was received with an average response and lesser than expected hype from the audience, it crossed Rs 100 crores right in the first half of its 3rd day

Sikandar and L2: Empuraan are currently running in theatres globally at their own respective pace. While the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan is on a blockbuster record breaking spree, Sikandar is being received with a rather average response. Which achievement do you think both these films can cross next? Reply in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

