Sonakshi Sinha drops sizzling pictures from her glam bachelorette party; says 'Girls made me dress up and dance all night'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple is enjoying a second honeymoon in the Philippines after their first romantic getaway in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi dropped sizzling pictures from her bachelorette party, sharing how she wanted a 'chilled-out' celebration, her girlfriends made her have a blast!

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in her bachelorette pictures

On July 20, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a collection of throwback pictures from her bachelorette party. The newly married actress looks oh-so-stunning in her glamorous look from her bachelorette bash.

Sonakshi opted for a black sequinned short dress for the occasion. In some pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her huge diamond ring. She kept her hair open and aced her minimal make-up look.

The Dabangg actress accompanied her post with a caption saying that she wished for a "chilled-out" bachelorette. "...but the girls made me play dress up and dance all night!!! Not complaining tho (sic)," her caption reads.

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post here:

Fans are going gaga over her latest post

Sonakshi Sinha's latest post on Instagram grabbed the attention of her followers. Her comment section was bombarded with a series of reactions from the netizens. "Sona kitna sona hai!" a fan wrote. "Looking beautiful and stunning," an Instagram user commented. "Uffssss," reads a comment. "So beautiful," another Instagram user wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha's honeymoon diaries with Zaheer Iqbal

After their marriage, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went on a short honeymoon to Singapore. Earlier, Sonakshi spoke about the time when the couple visited a coffee shop during their honeymoon trip. The actress shared that they received heartwarming congratulatory messages with pastries from their admirers.

On July 15, Sonakshi teased her fans with a glimpse of her second honeymoon as she landed in the Philippines. She posted a picture from "honeymoon round 2" on her Instagram story. In the picture, the newlywed actress can be seen chilling beside the pool against the backdrop of nature.

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in Kakuda, the comedy horror released on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It is available to watch on ZEE5.

