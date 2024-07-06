Sonakshi Sinha calls herself ‘lucky girl’ for having married Zaheer Iqbal; recalls receiving random congratulatory messages with pastries during honeymoon

Sonakshi Sinha exchanged vows with the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23 after seven years of dating. The couple opted for a private legal wedding to celebrate their union, which was attended by their close friends and family.

The actress has now opened up about her life post-marriage and admitted nothing has changed much except the fact that she feels like a lucky girl now.

Sonakshi Sinha recalls random congratulatory messages during her honeymoon

While her nuptials were attended by only close friends, the buzz around it made Sona feel that the world was a part of it. While speaking to the Hindustan Times, the Dabangg actor said jokingly, "I feel everyone has attended my wedding.” She recalled a special thing during their ‘short and quick’ honeymoon to Singapore.

Sonakshi Sinha recalled sitting at a coffee shop with her husband when some people sent heartwarming congratulatory messages with pastries. The new bride recalled people telling her, "Oh, we have seen all the videos from your wedding," to which she responded, "Yes, everyone has been a part of our big day. It was really sweet."

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha sheds happy tears as she calls Zaheer Iqbal her 'husband'; FIRST VIDEO gives peek into 'chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar'

Sinha further revealed why her honeymoon was the quickest than usual. According to the actress, her best friend had a baby just five days before her wedding, and because she couldn’t attend Sona’s wedding, the actress decided to head to Singapore to surprise her and also meet her bestie’s newborn.

Advertisement

Not even two weeks into her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha is all out and about promoting her long-awaited movie Kakuda. When asked about taking to the tracks again, Sonakshi told the portal, "I am very happy being back at work, I didn't go anywhere, it feels."

Directed by filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who recently backed superhit Munjya, Kakuda also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles. It will be a direct-to-digital release that will start streaming on Zee 5 from July 12.

Did life change for Sonakshi Sinha post-marriage?

Having known each other for seven years now, Sonakshi feels great being with Zaheer as his wife, and except for the fact that she gets to live with her best friend, nothing much has changed. She feels that because there’s no shift as per usual, it’s a fun and lovely relationship. Sonakshi added, “Life is great. He's lovely. I am a lucky girl.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's hubby Zaheer Iqbal grooves to SRK's song with Huma, Aayush at reception, but it's the mystery man who has our attention; WATCH

Did you know Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha had fun banter over their wedding guest list?

The Double XL actress shared that she and Zaheer had ‘tu tu main main’ over which side actor Saqib Saleem will come from, as the actor is friends with both the bride and the groom. She said, "Actually, we all have the same friends, hamare dost itne overlapping dost hain ki sab party badal rahe the. Pata nahi ho kya raha tha but we were very happy, we had the perfect wedding."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s afternoon legalities were followed by a star-studded reception on the same day, which featured who’s who from Bollywood attending to wish the couple luck. The list included Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, among others.

On the work front, after Kakuda, Sonakshi’s other movies, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which wrapped way back, are hoping to get a release date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal make first appearance post welcoming baby girl; Sidharth-Kiara dazzle