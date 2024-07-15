Sonakshi Sinha enjoys ‘honeymoon round 2’ in Philippines sans hubby Zaheer Iqbal; Know why

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently enjoying their marital phase to the fullest. The couple got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding. Since then, the two are often seen painting the town red with their mushy posts. Just a few days back, the actress had shared pictures from a poolside, seemingly her honeymoon pictures.

Now, the actress is currently holidaying in the Philippines and shared a quirky post revealing how she has been waiting for the second round of her honeymoon!

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys vacation in Philippines for second round of Honeymoon with Zaheer Iqbal

Today, on July 15, a while back, Sonakshi Sinha hopped onto her Instagram stories and shared a stunning picture close to nature. The actress is seen enjoying the greenery in the lap of Mother Nature beside the pool. Looking at the sky, one can ascertain the beautiful weather, making it the perfect atmosphere for a holiday.

"Honeymoon round 2" and tagged Philippines in the location. She further added, "Now just waiting @iamzahero to get here coz we had to take separate flights," followed by laughter, nerd-face, and laughter emoji.

Reacting to the post, the loving husband replied, "Deewana on his way baby" and also added Deewana Main Chala in the background.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to people gate-crashing her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

After dating for seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a low-key registered wedding in their Bandra residence. The celebrations were followed by a grand wedding reception attended by several big Bollywood celebrities.

In addition to this, Trans activist and actor Sushant Divgikr, who was also amongst the attendees, had penned a long note dropping a hint on how the actress’ wedding was gatecrashed.

Reflecting on the same, in a recent interview with News18, Sonakshi detailed the same and admitted that she was “too busy having a good time.” She jokingly said that she was glad about the fact that they had a good time and also acknowledged that small or big, every wedding has such incidents.

Sinha said, “Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane (Some people come to have food) and I think that’s okay even though I’ve never crashed a wedding.”

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

On the work front, her latest horror-comedy film Kakuda was released on July 11. The film directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the key roles.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5.

