Sonakshi Sinha goes ‘laal hai mere dil ka haal’ as she twins with hubby Zaheer Iqbal in traditional outfits; PICS

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are among the most beloved couples in Bollywood, consistently showering each other with affection and impressing us with their public displays of affection. It’s hard to deny that they are setting significant couple goals, and their recent pictures serve as further proof that seeing them "our dil ka ka haal is also laal".

Taking to Instagram, Sona and Iqbal shared a joint post in which the duo looked splendid in matching red traditional outfits that we can’t take our eyes off. Sinha looked stunning as always in a red suit paired with a red-bordered chunni. She styled her hair down with a middle part and chose a subtle yet classy makeup look that added to her charm. For jewelry, she wore heavy jhumkas that complemented her appearance perfectly.

Meanwhile, Zaheer looked dapper in a three-piece kurta set. The couple appeared deeply in love in the pictures, and the caption read, "Laal hai mere dil ka haal".

Check out the pictures here:

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024 in a low-key registered wedding. It was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal discussed their lives after marriage. Iqbal made a candid revelation, mentioning that he often forgets they are married. He explained that in public, he sometimes thinks he cannot hold Sonakshi’s hand, only to realize, "ab to shaadi ho gayi" (now we’re married). Adding to her husband’s sentiment, the Son of Sardaar actress stated that it feels as though nothing has changed between them and that it still feels like they began dating seven years ago.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was recently featured in SLB’s grand period-drama web series, Heeramandi, where her performance as Fareedan received widespread acclaim. Looking ahead, the actress is said to be reuniting with her husband for Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The couple had previously collaborated in the 2022 film Double XL and a music video called Blockbuster.

