Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal reveals he keeps forgetting they’re married now when they go in public; ‘I’m like I can’t…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. After dating for nearly seven years, the two tied the nuptial knot earlier this year in June. In a recent conversation, Zaheer candidly revealed that he still doesn’t hold the actress’ hand as he forgets they’re married now.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal sat for a candid conversation where they talked about their life post-marriage. During the conversation, Iqbal revealed that he keeps forgetting that they’re a married couple now.

"I still keep forgetting that I’m married to Sonakshi like when we go in public, I’m like I can’t hold her hand, and then I realize ‘ab to shaadi ho gayi (now we’re married)’," he shared with a laugh. Adding to her husband’s point, the Heeramandi actress mentioned that it feels that nothing has changed between them. According to her, it still feels like they began dating seven years back.

The couple went on to reveal how they constantly compete against each other to impress one another. Zaheer stated that they always try to one-up each other, and there’s an ongoing battle between them over who loves the other person more.

"I think that is the best thing that can happen to a couple—when you are trying very hard from morning till night to convince them that you love them more, and they are like, 'No, they love you more,'" he was quoted as saying.

Sonakshi revealed that her husband enjoys surprising her, and Zaheer playfully added that the actress acts as if she’s aware of the surprises, even though they genuinely catch her off guard.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding followed by a grand reception ceremony. The gala evening witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and more.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in SLB’s epic period-drama web show, Heeramandi. Going further, the actress is said to reunite with her husband for Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The two have previously worked together in 2022 released, Double XL and a music video titled, Blockbuster.

