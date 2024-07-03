Sonakshi Sinha says it 'hits different' finally being able to post selfies with Zaheer Iqbal normally on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are having a great time together after their wedding. The fans are also in for a treat as the couple has been constantly sharing pictures from their honeymoon.

The actress again took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Zaheer. But what caught our attention the most was her endearing caption.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys sharing pictures with Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram

Sharing a selfie on Instagram stories featuring her and husband Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Posting this in on normal and not 'close friends' like the last 7 years hits different (laughter emojis). A warning sign emoji follows which has "sorry for the spam" written on it.

Interestingly, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for 7 years but it was only before their marriage that they made their relationship official. The couple got married on June 23 and received heartwarming wishes on social media from fans all over the nation. Several big stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Kajol, and Yo Yo Honey Singh among others became a part of the couple's wedding reception.

Karan Johar calls Sonakshi Sinha 'coolest bride'

From her red saree to the way she had a blast at her wedding, Sonakshi received immense appreciation from her fans and friends. Karan Johar also showered love on the actress by calling her the "coolest bride" during an Instagram live session. The filmmaker added that Zaheer and Sonakshi looked lovely, happy and gorgeous together. "And there were no frills and fancies; it was just pure love and fun. And that’s what I loved about their wedding. And I loved the way she looked. So much love for her,” he quoted.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi Sinha created waves with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi which started streaming on Netflix on May 1, 2024. Currently, she's gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy Kakuda which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Munjya director, Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is slated to release on Zee5 on July 12, 2024.

