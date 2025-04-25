Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s family drama opens to an EXCELLENT start; grosses Rs 5 crore

After the historic success of L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returned to the big screens with a family drama titled Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie began its box office journey today with a bang. The Malayalam movie has set a new benchmark on its opening day itself.

Thudarum takes a PHENOMENAL start; grosses Rs 5 crore on its opening day

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum opened to an excellent start as the movie scored around Rs 5 crore on its debut day. With such a terrific start, Thudarum emerged as the second biggest opener of 2025 at the Kerala box office.

The family entertainer surpassed the opening day collections of Mammootty's Bazooka, Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Asif Ali's Rekhachithram to secure the second spot in the list. It remained only behind L2 Empuraan (Rs 14 crore), which also belongs to Mohanlal.

Thudarum opens to positive reception; strong advances for the weekend

Marking the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana after 20 years, Thudarum met with positive word-of-mouth, which is driving its business in the state. The movie had already registered a solid pre-sales of Rs 2.35 crore for Day 1 before hitting the cinemas. It will keep on gaining traction over the weekend as the advance booking for Day 2 and Day 3 is very promising.

For the record, Thudarum has already clocked a phenomenal pre-bookings of Rs 1.50 crore for Saturday and Rs 1 crore for Sunday. With glowing reception, the family drama can surprise the trade by grossing around Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend itself.

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is available to watch in cinemas. You can grab your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

