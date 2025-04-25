Top Opening Day Collections of Kerala Box Office in 2025: Mohanlal flexes star power with first two spots

Mohanlal returned to the big screen with Thudarum this weekend. Billed as a family entertainer, the movie took a banger start at the box office, thanks to the superstardom of Lalettan and the positive reception among the audience and the critics. The Tharun Moorthy directorial clocked the second-best opening in Kerala, surpassing the likes of Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Rekhachitram. As per estimates, the movie posted an opening of Rs 5 crore at the Kerala box office.

Advertisement

While Lalettan's latest release secured the second spot, it remained only behind L2 Empuraan's opening day collection. Interestingly, both the top two spots belong to none other than Mohanlal. For the record, L2 Empuraan had taken a mammoth opening of Rs 14 crore on its debut day, becoming the biggest opener of Malayalam cinema.

The third spot belongs to the Mammootty starrer Bazooka. Released in a three-way clash on Vishu 2025, the movie had taken a start of Rs 3.30 crore in Kerala. Though the movie recorded a solid opening, it failed to maintain the same momentum. The Naslen-led sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana secured the fourth spot among the biggest openers of Malayalam cinema this year, with a good start of Rs 3 crore gross.

Rekhachithram, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, and Pravinkoodu Shappu remained in the range of Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore on their opening day. Take a look!

Top Opening Day Kerala Box Office Collections Of 2025:

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan: Rs 14 crore

Thudarum: Rs 5 crore (est.)

Bazooka: Rs 3.30 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana: Rs 3 crore

Rekhachithram: Rs 1.90 crore

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse: Rs 1.85 crore

Pravinkoodu Shappu: Rs 1.70 crore

Officer On Duty: Rs 1.35 crore

Identity: Rs 1.15 crore

Maranamass: Rs 1.05 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal’s family drama opens to an EXCELLENT start; grosses Rs 5 crore