Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal enjoy bowling session with pals Aayush and Arpita Khan Sharma

After making their fans go ‘awww’ on their PDA for each other, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha finally got married last month. The couple dated for seven years before they finally became man and wife.

While they share a wonderful relationship with several B-town stars, the couple is also good friends with actor Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma. A while ago, they went out together to unwind in the city. Check it out!

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys bowling with Aayush Sharma as Zaheer turns photographer

On July 25, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met with their B-town pals, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, and decided to go bowling. As the Dabangg actress took on the bowling area along with Loveratri actor Aayush, Zaheer turned photographer and clicked the friends having a gala time.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip of the two actors. Dressed in a pair of comfy black culottes and a denim jacket, the Double XL actress looked stylish. As for Aayush, he wore a casual black shirt and a pair of gray pants.

Check it out:

After seven years of courtship, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally made their relationship official by registering their marriage on June 23, 2023. Later that night, on the same day, they hosted all of B-town for a fun night at their wedding reception. From Salman Khan to Kajol, Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, Honey Singh, and others, several B-town celebs joined the bash, including Aayush and Arpita.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated the first month of their wedding

On July 23, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated on an Instagram post and shared how they celebrated their honeymoon in the Philippines. A part of their post read, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new.”

Later at night, the couple went out for a dinner date. They were joined by some other friends, including Sona’s Heeramandi co-star, Aditi Rao Hydari.

