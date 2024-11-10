Sonakshi Sinha’s husband Zaheer Iqbal recreates Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic scene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun but there’s a twist; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the most fun-loving couple. Their humorous and mushy posts not only scream couple goals but also leave the internet swooning over them. Most recently, the couple recreated Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s iconic scene with a hilarious twist.

Today, on November 10, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal made a collaborative post to share a hilarious video on Instagram. The video shows the couple on the tennis court while the actress places the camera and adjusts it to record their game. Zaheer manipulates her to check the angles and as she turns; her husband takes the ball and aims it at her back.

The actress was visibly perplexed while Iqbal cracked up at his wife’s reaction. Notably, the gesture is inspired by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the film, Khan hits Dixit with a marigold flower in the Didi Tera Devar Deewana song sequence. "Cue music - didi tera devar deewana," the post was captioned.

Minutes later, fans reacted to the video with their amusing yet cute comments. One user wrote, "The more he teases, the more he loves." Another fan joked, "Legends say Zaheer left the ground after that." A third fan called them "Bollywood ke Best Jodi." Another commented, "MashaAllah, cute couple." One fan remarked, "Hum sab ki lady Dabangg, Zaheer sir ke aage kyun haar jaati hai, nahi haarna chahiye." Yet another fan pointed out, "Zaheer bahut shaitan hai."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have shared screen space in the movie, Double XL and the Blockbuster music video.

After being in a relationship for seven years, they tied the nuptial knot earlier this year. The couple got married in a registered wedding on June 23, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends. It was followed by a grand wedding reception that witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities.

On the work front, Sonakshi was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Kakuda, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earlier this year. Meanwhile, Zaheer was last seen in Ruslaan; headlined by Ruslaan.

Going further, the couple also has Tu Hai Meri Kiran in the pipeline.

