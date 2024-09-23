Swara Bhasker reveals she was scared of marrying now husband Fahad Ahmad because of THIS reason; Find out

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed got married last year in 2023. The couple for the first time sat for a conversation while the actress revealed that she would fear about not getting invited to Bollywood parties after her marriage to now husband.

During a recent candid conversation with actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol on their YouTube channel, Swara Bhasker talked about the inhibitions she had before accepting her feelings for now-husband.

The Raanjhana actress shared she was at a weird stage in her life while she started talking to Fahad Ahmad. She always believed that she didn’t know how to judge people and trusted the wrong people who would let her down. She went on to reveal that she was elder to her husband, so the factor of age difference would also add to her doubts.

Swara reveals while she has always been somebody not caring about what people would say, she was going through "terror" this time. She explained that she was constantly worried about how her parents, friends and brother would react.

"The most shocking thing is that I thought if I will get married to him, I will not be called for Bollywood parties –their Diwali parties. This was actually what was coming in my mind, and I couldn’t understand why.”

The Nil Battey Sannata actress went on to share that it was shocking for her as well because she doesn’t filter her words and care about other people’s reactions.

Swara continued by recalling that she was in the USA at that time. She mentioned of her uncle who is white and was aware of the religious difference but not much about the class difference. She shared while she was talking to him over a call, upon being asked about Fahad, she denied her feelings and said that he was a "friend."

However, her uncle understood her actual feelings and asked her if she would consider a different guy with similar qualities, like in Fahad. In response to this, she unconsciously said, ‘No, but he won’t be Fahad no’. According to her, that suddenly hit her hard, and she accepted it all. “All my fears faded then,” she shared on a concluding note.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Raabiya, in September 2023.

