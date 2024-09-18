Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal reveal ‘perks of being married’ in paramotoring video from Egypt vacation: 'The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids...'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal maintained a low-key relationship before getting married. Ever since making it official by tying the nuptial knot, they’re often seen sharing unseen pictures and videos from their dating period. Now, yet again, the couple posted a video from their Egyptian vacation from the archives.

Today, on September 18, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped a video from their Egypt vacation on Instagram. Interestingly, the video is from their dating phase and the much-in-love couple can be seen enjoying paramotoring to the fullest over the pyramids.

The video begins with the duo holding each other’s hands while they ecstatically go for the adventure ride. The post was captioned, "The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids is to fly over them... #Throwback to Egypt!! All the fun stuff coming out of the archives now... perks of being married #sonazahtraveltales #pyramidsofgiza #paramotoring"

The post shared by the couple left fans in awe as they reacted to it in the comments section.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal talked about their lives after marriage. Making a candid revelation, Iqbal stated that he keeps forgetting that they’re married now. He said, "I still keep forgetting that I’m married to Sonakshi, like when we go in public, I’m like I can’t hold her hand and then I realize, ‘ab to shaadi ho gayi (now we’re married)’."

Adding to her husband’s point, the Heeramandi actress mentioned that it feels that nothing has changed between them. According to her, it still feels like they began dating seven years back.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding. It was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in SLB’s epic period-drama web show, Heeramandi. Her portrayal of Fareedan in the show was much appreciated. Going further, the actress will reportedly reunite with her husband for Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The two have previously worked together in 2022 released, Double XL and a music video titled, Blockbuster.

