Sonakshi Sinha's rumored BF Zaheer Iqbal calls her 'magic' in Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein; actress reacts

After the success of Sakal Ban, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now released the second track from his highly anticipated period drama series, Heeramandi. Entitled Tilasmi Bahein, the song showcases Sonakshi Sinha in her bold and fierce role as the antagonist Fareedan. It has garnered appreciation from fans and industry figures alike. Joining the chorus of praise is Zaheer Iqbal, reportedly Sonakshi Sinha's beau, who was impressed by her stunning appearance.

Zaheer Iqbal is wowed by Sonakshi Sinha's Heeramandi song performance

Recently, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram to share the video of the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar song Tilasmi Bahein. Alongside, he wrote a heartfelt note expressing his admiration. He stated, "Some things r just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story....So here’s a post of something and someone that inspires me …Matlab just look at this yaar … kamaaalll … seriously kya he boley koi … Matlab really … just … wowwwwww."

He continued, "Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn. Kaatillllllll ..... Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU."

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the post with emojis. Take a look:

In the song, Sonakshi, dressed in a sequin saree, begins by sitting in a Mehfil surrounded by elites. Her beauty leaves everyone in awe, and as Fareedan, she enchants the gathering even further with her dance moves. Sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, Tilasmi Bahein has been penned by AM Turaz and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in digital streaming content. The announcement of the premiere date was made during a drone light show at Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai recently. The event saw the attendance of the series' leading cast, including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In addition to the leading ladies, the show also features Farida Jalal, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman.

