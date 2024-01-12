Sonam Kapoor reveals she wants to ‘headline tentpole project’ on a global streaming platform

Sonam Kapoor started her acting career in 2007 with the romantic drama Saawariya and has shown significant growth since then. In addition to her acting skills, she is widely recognized for her impactful contributions to the fashion industry.

Now, Sonam Kapoor is making a comeback to movies after her pregnancy and is open to exploring streaming platforms, if offered a major film or series opportunity.

Sonam Kapoor opens up on her interest in exploring online streaming

Sonam Kapoor recently mentioned that what matters most to her is being involved in high-quality content and good cinema. The platform where it is released doesn't matter much because the world has evolved. She expressed excitement about heading a project on streaming that impresses people, and that she appreciates the variety of content available.

Sonam enjoys watching content on streaming platforms and is pleased with how these platforms have influenced people's preferences for content. She added, “I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I’m headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge-watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now.”

I think streaming platforms have expanded the creative boundaries in our country, bringing more innovation and dynamism to the content. The standards set by streaming content, both globally and in India, are remarkable. As an artist, streaming provides the freedom to experiment extensively. She further added, “It is a very exciting medium for me. So, I’m all game to make my debut on streaming. I know my debut on streaming has been a long time coming and I hope people will really love what I’m going to offer.”

About Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Sonam Kapoor made her return to the screen with the movie Blind following her pregnancy. In a previous interview, she shared her plans to focus on her next feature film, titled Battle For Bittora, scheduled for 2024.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor starred in the crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, released on July 7, adapted the storyline from a South Korean film with the same name. This film represented her first significant role since The Zoya Factor in 2019.

