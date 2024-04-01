'Sridevi did some unusual roles and things’: Boney Kapoor recalls his late wife being more religious than him

Boney Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his latest film, Maidaan, has frequently shared his deep emotions regarding the untimely loss of his wife, Sridevi. In a recent interview, the producer-actor opened up about Sridevi's devout and spiritual character, highlighting how her faith profoundly influenced his own beliefs. Kapoor revealed that Sridevi's strong religious inclination surpassed his own, leading him to a deeper understanding and appreciation of spirituality.

Sridevi lit fire to her mother's pyre

In a recent interview with Zoom, talking about his late wife Sridevi, Boney Kapoor said, "Sridevi was more religious than I was. I started believing more in it because of her". He admitted that it was because of her that he started thinking more about spirituality. Besides her strong belief in faith, Kapoor also talked about Sridevi's special personality, pointing out her love for doing things differently. He shared a story that showed this interesting side of her character.

He further recalled, "Sridevi did unusual roles and unusual things. She lit the fire on the pyre when her mother passed away." He said that it is usually men who light the funeral fire in some cultures. Interestingly, their daughter, Janhvi Kapoor also has a spiritual side. She often goes to the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Just recently, she marked her 50th visit to the temple on her birthday.

Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi's passing

In 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away from accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub while attending a family wedding. In 2023, Boney Kapoor disclosed that the actor experienced blackouts due to her low-salt diets aimed at "looking good," which she continued until her death.

In a previous interview with The New Indian, he said, "She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape so that, on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue."

Boney Kapoor shared that, although they got married in June 1996, it wasn't known to the public until January 1997. Keeping it secret led to people looking at them negatively.

Boney Kapoor on the work front

Currently, Boney Kapoor is busy promoting Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is all set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to say that Boney Kapoor wanted to make a new No Entry movie with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the main actors.

We also said that Anees Bazmee will direct No Entry 2 and the shooting will start by the end of 2024. And now, in a special talk with Pinkvilla to promote his movie Maidaan, which releases on Eid 2024, Boney Kapoor has confirmed that No Entry 2 is happening.

The producer said, “We're starting No Entry 2 by the end of this year, around December. It'll star Varun (Dhawan), Arjun (Kapoor), and Diljit (Dosanjh). We haven't chosen the girls yet, but once Maidaan is out, we'll start casting them. There'll be 10 girls in the movie.” There's talk that Varun, Arjun, and Diljit will play dual roles, which might add to the confusion. Interestingly, there were plans to make this movie with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan at one point.

