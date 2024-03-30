Pinkvilla was the first to report that Boney Kapoor has decided to revamp the No Entry franchise with a fresh star cast of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. We also reported that Anees Bazmee will be back as the director for No Entry 2 and the film will go on floors by the end of 2024. And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for the promotions of the Eid 2024 release, Maidaan, Boney Kapoor has confirmed No Entry 2.

"No Entry 2 on floors in December," confirms Boney Kapoor

The producer shares, “We start No Entry 2 by the end of this year, sometime in December. It is with Varun (Dhawan), Arjun (Kapoor) and Diljit (Dosanjh). We are yet to cast the girls, but as soon as Maidaan releases, we will proceed towards the casting of the girls. There are 10 girls in the film.” Buzz is, Varun, Arjun, and Diljit will play a double role in the No Entry sequel, leading to twice the confusion. Interestingly, this subject at one point in time was to be made with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan.

No Entry 2 isn’t the only sequel that Boney Kapoor is working on, as the producer is hinting at Mr. India 2 as well. “Most of my crew members feel that we should not attempt Mr. India 2 as Sri (Sridevi) is not there anymore, Amrish Puri is not there anymore, Satish (Kaushik) is not there anymore, whereas Shekhar (Kapur) has gone to a different world. But this chip of mine in the brain has Mr. India 2 somewhere,” he informs.

Advertisement

"You will hear more about Mr. India 2 in a year or two," says Boney Kapoor

Boney is quick to add that there are a lot of offers in the market for Mr. India 2. “A studio has made a big offer to us and said that there is no criteria for the budget. So, the studio, Zee, and I will make the film together. Perhaps, in a year or two, you will hear more about Mr. India 2,” he smiles.

Meanwhile, the Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan is all set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2024. Watch this full interview with Boney Kapoor below where he discusses Maidaan, dissects Ajay’s stardom, and opens up about the cheating allegations against him.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari gears up to take Ramayana on floors on April 2 in Mumbai; Ranbir Kapoor to join soon