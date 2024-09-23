Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls Amitabh Bachchan scolded him for doing THIS: ‘I started to wonder...'

After savoring the success of Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee started shooting for his upcoming film, Section 84, with Amitabh Bachchan. During a candid chat, the actor opened up about his first interaction with the mahanayak. Interestingly, he recalled being scolded by Big B when he touched his feet to seek his blessings.

While talking to Switch about his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Banerjee stated that when he first met the megastar, he touched his feet. But to his shock, “He scolded me saying ‘don’t do this!’ I was just honoring him and he got offended. Hence, he started to wonder, “How do I break the ice with him.” This is when director Ribhu Dasgupta introduced them to each other and stated that both of them went to the same college, Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

Upon learning about this, the Stree 2 actor was very happy and stated that he could not take senior Bachchan out of him as it was impossible. Abhishek further added that in any performance he does, he pays him a tribute in his own way. “It is said that you should not imitate your heroes, but do something getting inspired by them,” Banerjee divulged.

Months ago, Abhishek also took to his social media and shared a picture with his co-star. He expressed in the captions, “आज खुश तो बहुत हुँ मैं. I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir .. and finally I can say I went to an acting school. श्री @amitabhbachchan #section84.”

During the same chat, the Vedaa actor also exclaimed that the atmosphere in the set suddenly changes when the Sholay actor steps in. Abhishek Banerjee also unveiled that he has a video of Big B coming on set for the first time. He made the clip as he wanted to capture that moment of him walking into the set. Stating that he has a huge aura, the young star mentioned that there is pin-drop silence on the set. “It feels like an encyclopedia of cinema walking in. All of us combined cannot match Big B’s dedication and energy,” Abhishek stated.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is also gearing up for his Tamil debut in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.

