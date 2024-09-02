Amitabh Bachchan says he has never watched a film on mobile as he reacts to re-release of movies post Sholay’s special screening

Many classic films are making a comeback in theaters, much to the delight of audiences who continue to cherish them. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on this nostalgic trend, pondering on social media whether it’s a case of ‘old being gold’ or if ‘the gold has simply become old.’ He also revealed that he never watched a film on mobile.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to share glimpses from his weekly darshan ritual, where he warmly greets the large crowd of fans outside his residence, Jalsa. This cherished tradition, which he has maintained for the past 42 years, saw him reflecting on the enduring appeal of classic cinema. Alongside photos from the evening, he mused, "आना मेरी जान मेरी जान , संडे की संडे आना, मेरी जान मेरी जान संडे की संडे कुछ पुराने गानों की झलक, जो आज तक झलक रही हैं ; और बीती फ़िल्में को भी अब लोग बड़े पर्दे पर देखना चाहते हैं । मोबाइल पे फ़िल्में देखना कभी सोचा भी न था, और न अब , सोच रहे हैं.

(Glimpses of some old songs, which are still visible today; And now people also want to watch the past films on the big screen. I had never thought of watching movies on mobile, nor am I thinking of it now...)." He humorously concluded with, "Who knows whether the old was gold or the gold became old."

Big B's recent social media post about the re-release of classic films follows a nostalgic screening of the legendary movie Sholay, which reminded audiences why it has been a cherished Hindi classic for almost five decades. On August 31, Mumbai's Regal Cinema hosted a special showing of the 1975 blockbuster, organized with support from Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.

The event was graced by notable personalities including Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, and Ramesh Sippy, among other prominent figures in the film industry. Sholay, penned by the iconic Salim-Javed duo and directed by Ramesh Sippy, remains a cornerstone of Indian cinema, renowned for its unforgettable characters and dialogues.

Recently, a number of films have made a comeback in theaters, with classics like Rockstar, Laila Majnu, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein gracing the big screen once more. September continues this trend with a lineup of beloved movies set for re-release, including Veer Zaara, Pardes, and Taal. These re-releases offer audiences a chance to revisit and experience these cinematic gems on the big screen again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where he starred alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the immortal Ashwatthama. Up next, he is all set to make his Tamil film debut in Vettaiyan.

