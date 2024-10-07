Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor's endearing chai vs coffee banter with fan on her latest post will drive away your Monday blues

Shraddha Kapoor has a relaxing weekend, chilling on her couch, having fun with her pets, and sipping on her favorite beverage in the comfort of her home. Giving a glimpse of her Sunday to avid admirers, she dropped multiple images on social media. In the photo album, there was a picture of a drink that looked like chai to her fans. But the actress was quick to point out that it was coffee.

The carousel of images that Shraddha Kapoor dropped on her Instagram opened with a sweet selfie of the actress, lounging at home, wearing her spectacles and comfortable t-shirt and pants. It was followed by a picture of her showering love on a toddler. In the third image, she can be seen making her senior dog jealous of her new pet doggo whom she named Small. Lastly, there was an image of a hot beverage in a cup. She captioned the photo dump, “Aapke Sunday ke baarein mein batao ???”

Soon after, several fans took to the comments section and stated that their Sunday was also being spent drinking chai, just like her. Another user commented, “Chai is lub.” On noticing that her admirers thought that she was enjoying hot tea, she replied to the comment and clarified, “It is coffee ab justice for chai start mat karna.”

A peek at Shraddha Kapoor’s filmography clarifies that the actress is selective of the movies she stars in. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, she revealed the reason behind it. Kapoor told us, “I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really really really excite me, and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing.”

She added, “Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way.” This year, she was seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and others.

