The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is scripting history at the box office as the advance bookings have gone off the roof on the final day of pre-sales. As on Wednesday at 4 PM, Stree 2 has sold 2.87 Lakh tickets for Independence Day, in addition to another 87,000 tickets sold for the paid previews for Wednesday night. The overall advance booking of Stree 2 stands at 3.74 lakh, and the film is headed towards a final booking in the range of 4.75 lakh to 5.00 lakh.

With 8 hours to go, Stree 2 has already scored the biggest advance in the history of Indian Cinema for an Independence Day release, surpassing the previous record holders, Gadar 2 (2.74 Lakh tickets) and Mission Mangal (2.71 Lakh tickets). The film is headed towards an overall Independence Day advance in the range of 3.50 Lakh to 4.00 Lakh, finding itself a place in the top 7 advance bookings of all time.

These results are beyond historic for a mid-sized film devoid of superstars, though it has a popular face in the form of Shraddha Kapoor and a credible actor like Rajkummar Rao. The advance booking of Stree 2 will zoom past Brahmastra (3.02 Lakh), Dangal (3.05 Lakh), Tiger 3 (3.07 Lakh), Sultan (3.10 Lakh), and Bharat (3.16 Lakh) by 6 PM, and should settle at the 7th spot by mid-night surpassing Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 Lakh) and Thugs of Hindustan (3.46 Lakh). Taking paid previews into account, it would be in the top 5 of all time, surpassing War (4.10 Lakh) and Animal (4.60 Lakh).

The first day business of Stree 2 is going to be humongous with a big shot at a Rs 40 crore opening day, with another Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore expected from the paid previews post 9.30 PM on Wednesday. There is an outside chance of hitting the Rs 50 crore number too if the film gets the capacity on Independence Day as the showcasing is not optimum due to the clash. The best pre-sales for Stree 2 are in up in the North followed by Mumbai and Pune.

The other two releases continue to stay low in the pre-sales. While Khel Khel Mein has sold 16,000 tickets for the opening day, Vedaa has sold 12,500 tickets as on 4 PM. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

