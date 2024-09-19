Stree 2: Akshay Kumar is 'Thanos' of Maddock Supernatural Universe? Abhishek Banerjee has THIS to say

Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 was widely appreciated during its release. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the leads, the Stree sequel has gained attention for its interesting storyline and entertaining characters. Akshay Kumar played a cameo in the recently-released horror comedy. Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of Jana in the Stree series, recently called Akshay Kumar 'Thanos' of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

During his new interview with Mirchi Plus, Abhishek Banerjee spilled the beans about Stree 3, whether Akshay Kumar will be a part of Stree 3, and more. Abhishek was quizzed about Akshay if he can be referred to as 'Thanos'.

"Lag toh waise hi raha hai, banaya toh waise hi hai, shoot bhi waise hi kiya hai toh unko hona chahiye Thanos yaar. (It feels like that. His character is made like that. His scenes have been shot similarly so I think he should be Thanos)," the actor said.

For the uninitiated, Thanos is the supervillain who is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character played by Hollywood actor Josh Brolin appeared in movies like The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame.

When asked about whether Stree 3 is in the works, Abhishek shared that a few portions of the script of the upcoming film have been written along with Stree 2. The actor added that Stree 3 is in the pipeline while further claiming that the upcoming horror comedy will be "much bigger" than Stree 2.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, writer Niren Bhatt answered whether Akshay Kumar will have his solo film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Without revealing the specifics, Niren shared that the makers have plans for all the characters in the universe including small or big ones.

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, Stree, was released on August 15, 2024. It clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office. Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi play crucial roles in the series. Apart from Akshay, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia also briefly appeared in the recently released film.

Are you excited about Stree 3?

ALSO READ: Stree 2 star Abhishek Banerjee says 'critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta'; claims producers will 'only give you work when...'