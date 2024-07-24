Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor fangirls over 'amazing' Tamannaah Bhatia; says 'Jab wo dance karti hai, tabaahi maj jaati hai'; WATCH

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The trailer already garnered a lot of love and attention and now the new song Aaj Ki Raat featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was released today, July 24.

At the song launch event, both Shraddha and Tamannaah fangirled over each other. Notably, Bhatia will have a cameo appearance in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor praises Tamannaah Bhatia as Stree 2's new song Aaj Ki Raat releases

At the launch event of Stree 2's new song Aaj Ki Raat, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others were present. In the music video, Tamannaah charmed everyone with her iconic dance steps and Shraddha is one of them.

Praising her, Shraddha said, "She is an amazing actress. Jab wo aati hai aur dance karti hai na, tabaahi mak jaati hai." (Whenever she comes and dances, she sets the stage on fire)

Talking about her collaboration with Tamannaah, Shraddha further added, "She is absolutely amazing. You are a brilliant actor, you're so gorgeous, you perform well, you dance incredibly well." She also said that how Hema Malini performed in Sholay and it became iconic, Tamannaah is also one of a kind.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia also called herself a fangirl of Kapoor and asked fans to make Stree 2 a blockbuster.

More about Stree 2

The 2-minute and 54-second-long trailer reintroduces the iconic Chanderi gang and a chilling new adversary, Sarkata. Apart from the lead actors, Tamannaah Bhatia's cameo appearance has built up anticipation for the movie. The movie will be released on August 15

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik shared the possibility of Stree 3 amid the excitement of Stree 2.

He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

Meanwhile, Stree is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. You can relive the story before the release of Stree 2.

