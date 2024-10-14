Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao opens up on working with Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi and Sonam; says THIS

Rajkummar Rao is a self-made man who went from doing minor roles in movies like Rann to winning a National Film Award for Best Actor for the 2012 movie, Shahid. While he is proud of working hard and creating his characters with his sweat and blood, he admitted his life would have been easier if he had a support system in the industry. The actor also spoke highly of his co-stars Shraddha, Janhvi, and Sonam in an interview.

Rajkummar Rao was in a conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish wherein he spoke about his debut movie and his personal and professional life. This is when he also heaped praise on his co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. During the candid chat, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor said Janhvi and Shraddha are ‘mehnati (hardworking)’. To refresh your memory, Janhvi and Raj recently shared the screen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi while he worked with Shraddha in Stree 2.

While talking about his Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-star Sonam Kapoor, the ace actor stated that she is a kind-hearted girl. Rao said so when he was talking about being an outsider in the industry. He admitted that sometimes, it’s not easy and there are occasions when he wishes to have someone from the industry. If he had family members from Bollywood then people would also be around him and his acquaintances would have handled a lot of problems. But since that’s not the case, he has to fight his own battles and struggle himself.

He further shared with the host that his association with the insiders of showbiz would have helped him seek suggestions on films and he would have someone to guide him. Sharing how the production houses make him overwork during film promotions, the Badhaai Do fame stated that if he had close connections in the Indian film industry then he would also been spared of the uninteresting and mundane work. “Tab lagta hai mere bhi industry se hote papa-mummy toh bol dete ki ‘Listen, guys, don’t do so much na.’ (This is when I feel If I had parents in the industry, they would have also told the makers to not make him work so much).”

When asked his any of his co-stars with influential parents in the industry ever did that, Rajkummar stated that all the actors that he has worked with are genuinely hardworking.

