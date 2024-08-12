Just a week back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar are teaming up for the first time on Bhakshak director, Pulkit’s next film. We also informed our readers that the film will be produced by Jay Shewakramani, who is known for producing films like Jaawani Jaaneman, Freddy, Malang, Race 2 and It’s Entertainment among others. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film is all set to go on floors in September 2024 and will mark the foray of Rajkummar Rao into the action space.

According to sources close to the development, Rajkummar Rao is playing the part of a gangster in Pulkit’s next directorial. “It’s an out-and-out commercial entertainer featuring Rajkummar Rao as a gangster. The makers plan to shoot the film extensively in Uttar Pradesh followed by some chunk in Mumbai, as the entire story and character is rooted in UP. Rajkummar is excited to explore this character and will be doing some readings and workshops with the team in the first week of September,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will hit the big screen in the middle of 2025. “The makers are planning a theatrical release in mid-2025. The shoot will take place over a 2-month period starting from September. The storytelling has a very commercial pallet, and will feature Rajkummar in a rather larger-than-life avatar,” the source added.

We hear that Raj and Manushi will also have a fresh romantic track in the film. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is presently gearing up the release of the Amar Kaushik-directed Stree 2 on Independence Day. He follows it up with the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which arrives on Dussehra. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar team up for Bhakshak director Pulkit’s next; On floors in September