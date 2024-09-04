Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik REACTS to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's credit war; tells if it affected bond between cast members

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who made his directorial debut with Stree in 2018, is basking in the success of its sequel, Stree 2. Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the recently released horror comedy has become the talk of the town. While the team continues to celebrate the success of the film, a controversy surrounding an alleged PR game over the credit war has erupted. After Aparshakti Khurana, director Amar Kaushik recently reacted to the credit war while discussing if it affected the bond between star cast.

During a new interview with India Today, Amar Kaushik shared his opinion on the ongoing credit war while suggesting that it is quite common practice on social media. Amar revealed that he went on a vacation to keep himself away from the noise.

The filmmaker stated that fans get into a "social media war" to prove that their favorite actor should be credited for the success of a film.

Stressing on the performance of Stree 2 in theaters, Amar continued, "When a film does well, people around [the stars] feed such things in the minds of everyone, including the cast, that they should get credit for the movie. Hence, I just went for a vacation to stay away from the noise."

The director added that after hitting a certain mark at the box office, people get trapped in such "social media games".

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik was also asked about whether the credit war has affected the bond between actors. The filmmaker shared that their bond has "gotten better", so much so that the team recorded a fun video about the credit war.

Talking about the fate of the recently released horror comedy, Amar credited its success to all the cast and crew. The filmmaker said that people who have worked behind the scenes equally deserve it.

Citing examples of VFX work and the crew member who lent his voice to Sarkata, the director shared that the film wouldn't have had such an impact without these contributions. The director emphasized that although his team including the cast and the crew receives credit for its success, their level of appreciation varies.

Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree 2 featured an ensemble star cast namely Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. It was released on August 15.

