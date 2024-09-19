7 must-watch Netflix movies to keep you entertained while traveling for work

When traveling for work, finding the right Netflix movies can transform your downtime into an enjoyable escape. Opt for engaging films that offer both entertainment and relaxation, helping you unwind after a busy day. Consider titles that are easy to follow, with compelling stories that captivate without requiring constant attention.

From light-hearted comedies to gripping thrillers, choosing a mix of genres ensures there's something for every mood. Popular choices include thought-provoking dramas, exciting action flicks, and heartwarming romances. With the right selection, these Netflix movies can turn your work travel into a fun escape, providing entertainment and helping you recharge for the next day.

7 best Netflix movies to add to your daily travel watch list:

Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Drishyam is a gripping thriller that revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple man whose life takes a drastic turn when his family becomes involved in a criminal case. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the story follows Vijay’s clever attempts to protect his family after a crime is accidentally committed. With meticulous planning, he uses his knowledge of films to outsmart the police.

The suspense builds as the investigation tightens around him, creating a tense cat-and-mouse game. Featuring standout performances by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, Drishyam masterfully combines suspense, emotion, and moral dilemmas, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Qala

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Varun Grover, Anushka Sharma, Girija Oak

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Musical

Release Year: 2022

Qala is a hauntingly beautiful film set in the golden era of Bollywood, directed by Anvita Dutt. The story centers around Qala Manjushree, a talented and ambitious singer navigating the complexities of fame and familial expectations. Starring Triptii Dimri as Qala and Babil Khan, the film explores themes of artistic struggle, personal ambition, and the dark side of success.

As Qala grapples with her rising stardom, she encounters intense competition and emotional turmoil, leading to a poignant and dramatic journey. With its evocative period setting and powerful performances, Qala offers a compelling portrayal of ambition and its consequences in the world of music.

No One Killed Jessica

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Raj Kumar Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Myra Karn, Geeta Sudan

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2011

No One Killed Jessica is a riveting crime drama directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, inspired by true events. The film recounts the 1999 murder of Jessica Lal, a model who was shot dead at a Delhi nightclub. Starring Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan, it follows the relentless pursuit of justice by Jessica’s sister, Sabrina Lal, and the media's role in keeping the case in the public eye.

The film highlights the challenges faced in the Indian legal system and the impact of public pressure on high-profile cases. With a compelling narrative and strong performances, No One Killed Jessica sheds light on a gripping story of courage and perseverance.

Queen

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2013

Queen is a heartwarming and empowering film directed by Vikas Bahl, starring Kangana Ranaut in a standout performance. The story follows Rani Mehra, a young woman from Delhi who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip to Europe after her fiancé calls off their wedding.

Initially devastated, Rani's journey transforms into a liberating adventure of self-discovery and personal growth. As she explores new cities and meets diverse people, Rani learns to embrace her own identity and strength. Queen is celebrated for its uplifting narrative, witty humor, and Kangana Ranaut's exceptional portrayal of a woman reclaiming her life and confidence.

Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2012

Talaash is a captivating psychological thriller directed by Reema Kagti, featuring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film follows Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan), who is investigating the mysterious death of a popular film star. As Shekhawat delves deeper into the case, he encounters a series of unsettling occurrences and begins to unravel a complex web of secrets.

The investigation intertwines with Shekhawat’s own personal struggles and the haunting presence of a mysterious woman (Kareena Kapoor Khan). With its eerie atmosphere, intricate plot, and strong performances, Talaash delivers a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Swades

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kishori Ballal, Gayatri Joshi, Makrand Deshpande, Lekh Tandon

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Drama

Release Year: 2004

Swades is a powerful drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a critically acclaimed role. The film tells the story of Mohan Bhargava, an NRI working at NASA, who returns to his ancestral village in India. Upon witnessing the struggles and poverty faced by the villagers, Mohan is inspired to make a difference.

He undertakes the challenge of improving the local infrastructure and education system, aiming to bring about meaningful change. With its compelling narrative and strong social message, Swades highlights themes of patriotism, social responsibility, and the transformative power of individual action.

Udaan

Cast: Ronit Roy, Rajat Barmecha, Manjot Singh, Aayan Barodia, Ram Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2010

Udaan is a poignant drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, featuring Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Ayesha Kapoor. The film follows the story of Rohan, a teenager who returns home after being expelled from boarding school. He finds himself in a stifling environment under the oppressive rule of his father, who has high expectations and a rigid mindset.

As Rohan struggles to cope with his father’s authoritarianism and his own dreams of becoming a writer, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion. Udaan is celebrated for its raw portrayal of familial conflict and personal growth, with powerful performances and a moving narrative.

So, which one are you going to add to your travel work list? Let us know and stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

