Student of the Year turns 12: Varun Dhawan enjoys Ishq Wala Love; Karan Johar recalls 'best time' with him, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra

Student of the Year is a very special film as it marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, three of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Today, October 19, 2024, as the movie completed 12 years since its release, Varun posted a video in which he was enjoying the song Ishq Wala Love. Director Karan Johar recalled the ‘best time’ with the cast and dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Today, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his first film, Student of the Year. In a video, he was seen traveling inside his car, and the romantic song Ishq Wala Love was playing in the background.

The actor said, “12 years to Student of the Year, 12 years to Ishq Wala Love, and the song that’s playing on radio is Ishq Wala Love right now as we speak.” Expressing his gratitude, Varun continued, “So, thank you for these 12 years; thank you, Karan Johar; thank you to all the fans; thank you for all the love.” He promised more exciting years ahead, saying, “Lots of stuff coming up now for the next 10 years. Let’s keep going.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared a special post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone. The first picture showed the filmmaker with Kajol, who had a cameo in the film, designer Manish Malhotra, and other crew members in a happy moment.

There was an old video in which Karan was seen talking about Student of the Year and calling it a ‘celebration’ of everything that he loved about cinema. He said, “The youth, the zest, the zing, the music, the energy, the comic timing—everything that I have always loved about Hindi cinema is a part of Student of the Year.”

Karan also posted some pictures with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Rishi Kapoor from the sets.

The caption of the post read, “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!! 12 years and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And best time, it was!”

