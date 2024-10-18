Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sara Ali Khan, and more stun in ethnic at friend’s wedding festivities: INSIDE PICS

It is always a happening time when Bollywood celebrities come together for an event. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sara Ali Khan, and more graced a friend’s wedding festivities. Inside pictures from the celebration have now surfaced, which showcase the stars stunning in ethnic outfits.

Today, October 18, 2024, internet sensation Orry took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos from a friend’s wedding festivities last night. He was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, who wore a white ethnic suit. Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also in attendance, wearing a white kurta and jacket. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a black and golden lehenga set.

Khushi Kapoor glowed in a pastel-colored saree. Her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, looked dapper in a navy blue Indo-Western outfit. Sara Ali Khan also clicked with Orry. She was seen in a lehenga with a floral print.

Have a look!

Arjun Kapoor looked handsome in a wine kurta and made a quirky expression for the camera as he posed with Orry. Shanaya Kapoor was a vision in a white saree. Alizeh Agnihotri looked stunning in a white lehenga. Cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also present at the party.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a group photograph from the star-studded night in which she was seen wearing casual clothes. She posed with the bride-to-be and was joined by Khushi, Janhvi, Vedang, and others. Janhvi also dropped a heartwarming glimpse of her girl gang.

Check out the stories here!

Earlier, some of these celebrities also gathered for Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash. Orry had offered a peek into the grand night by sharing some fun pictures and videos. The Ambani family, including Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and others, were all present.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan, and more were also part of the celebration. In one video from the dinner table, Suhana was seen posing with a wide smile while her brother Aryan winked at the camera.

