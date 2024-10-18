Citadel: Honey Bunny star Varun Dhawan shares Priyanka Chopra's reaction after watching series; Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about meeting her at London screening

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, is less than a month away from release. The trailer of the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer recently impressed the audience. Priyanka Chopra, the OG spy in the universe, has watched the series. Varun has now shared her reaction to the show, while Samantha opened up about meeting her at the London screening.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Varun Dhawan was asked about Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In response, Varun said she ‘loved’ the show and had some ‘lovely’ things to say about it.

Earlier, in September 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana (Italian) in London. During the event, she also posed for stunning pictures with Priyanka Chopra and Matilda De Angelis.

Talking about Priyanka during the interview, Samantha said that she looked up to her. She described PC as ‘sweet, warm, and supportive.’ Sam also called Matilda ‘lovely’ and revealed they had been interacting on Instagram. Sharing about her experience, she added, “It was a wonderful, nice evening. It felt like the female powers came together.”

During the same conversation, Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj disclosed that Priyanka had been very supportive throughout the journey. He shared that the actress interacted with them on Zoom during the Covid pandemic to understand the characters and their dynamics.

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the cast of the Indian series includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Priyanka Chopra had praised the action-packed trailer on her Instagram Stories. She said, “Back to where it all began for Nadia… the origin story… Citadel: Honey Bunny, trailer out now. @varundvn and @samantharuthprabhuoffl you are incredible this season. @rajanddk are exceptional.”

