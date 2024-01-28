Suave Shahid Kapoor drops PICS with Jab We Met song Tum Se Hi; fans reminisce ‘Aditya Kashyap era'

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and promotional activities are in full swing. Sporting a dapper look with his buzz-cut hairstyle, Shahid recently shared new pictures, much to the delight of his fans. What added to the excitement was his choice of background music—the iconic song Tum Se Hi from his popular film Jab We Met. This nostalgic touch instantly reminded netizens of his beloved character, Aditya Kashyap, and they couldn't help but shower him with love and admiration.

Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in pictures shared with Jab We Met song Tum Se Hi

On Sunday, January 28, Shahid Kapoor treated his Instagram followers to a series of captivating new pictures. Dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a black shirt and pants paired with a light gray blazer, Shahid exuded charm. Completing his look with a silver chain, dark sunglasses, and a well-groomed buzz cut and beard, he posed against the backdrop of a picturesque garden shed.

In the first photo, Shahid sat on the railing, flashing a charming smile reminiscent of his classic chocolate boy persona. Subsequent pictures showcased him sporting a smirk and various smart expressions.

Accompanying the images, Shahid greeted his admirers with a simple message, “Happy Sunday.” Adding to the nostalgic ambiance, he chose to feature the soulful romantic number Tum Se Hi from the soundtrack of Jab We Met, a film in which he starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, as the background music, evoking fond memories for fans of the beloved movie.

Fans reminisce Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met in reaction to new post

Fans wasted no time in inundating the comments section under Shahid's post with their affectionate nostalgia for the character, Aditya Kashyap. One fan exclaimed, “Is that you!!..Aditya kashyap,” while another expressed, “TBH I was missing Aditya Kashyap yesterday only!” More comments echoed similar sentiments, with phrases like “Haaye Our Aditya,” “Haaye.... The aditya kashyap era,” and “Jab we met era of shahid kapoor is unmatchable,” emphasizing the enduring popularity of Shahid's iconic role.

Others couldn't help but draw parallels between the images and the unforgettable moments from Jab We Met, with one admirer noting, “These pictures give ‘tum se hi din hota hai’ vibes only,” while another simply stated, “Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai @shahidkapoor.” One claimed, “My favorite person with my favorite song.”

One commenter playfully remarked, “Aditya kashyap after few years of marriage with geet.” Looking forward to Shahid's upcoming project, a fan expressed anticipation for his new character, writing, “#Aditya is always in our Hearts but now is the time for #Aryan to rule our Hearts.”

About Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The movie, titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, promises to be a captivating family entertainer, weaving a tale of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman named SIFRA, who happens to be a robot.

In this unique narrative, Shahid Kapoor shares the screen for the first time with actress Kriti Sanon, while veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also grace the cast with their presence.

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the lighthearted yet compelling storyline, hinting at the excitement and laughter that awaits viewers. The songs Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and Akhiyaan Gulaab contribute to an enchanting musical experience.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

