EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals THIS was his first film which kids Misha and Zain watched

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for quite a while now, and their adorable family, including their two beautiful kids, Misha and Zain, often becomes the highlight of their social media posts. The couple regularly shares glimpses of their family's bonding moments with their fans. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid was asked whether his kids had the chance to watch any of his movies and if they had a favorite. Check out Shahid's response.

Shahid Kapoor reveals which was his first movie that his kids Misha and Zain watched

During the fan segment in Pinkvilla’s masterclass, Shahid Kapoor was asked if his kids, Misha and Zain, had seen any of his movies. In response, Shahid shared, “For the longest time, Mira would ask me, 'Tumhari konsi film dikhaun bacchon ko? (Which of your films can I show the kids?)' And I would be like, 'Ek bhi mat dikhao. Kuch toh acchi nahi hai aur jo acchi hai woh bacchon ko nhi dikha sakte (Don't show them any. Some are not good, and whatever is good, we can't show the kids).'”

Shahid continued, “So, the first film they saw of mine and they actually went to the theater when they played Jab We Met in the theaters again. Mira and my mom made this plan: 'Finally ek film hai jo hum iske bacchon ko dikha sakte hai (Finally, there's a film that we can show his kids,)' which is for children, which kids can watch. So they went and watched Jab We Met in the theater and my son came back and he looked at me and said, 'Papa that is how you look without a daadhi (Papa, that is how you look without a beard).' So that's the first film they saw of mine.”

Watch the full segment here:

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor made a recent appearance in Doha for an event alongside fellow celebrities like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. He graced the stage with performances on iconic numbers, including Jumma Chumma and his own hit, Mauja Hi Mauja. Shahid's next venture is a romantic comedy, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated for release on February 9, 2024.

