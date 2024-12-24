Subedaar First Look OUT: Birthday boy Anil Kapoor shines as fauji in action-drama; fans are impressed with his ‘swag’

Today, December 24, 2024, marks the birthday of Anil Kapoor. The actor has many exciting projects in his pipeline that the audiences are eagerly waiting for. On his special day, the first look of his upcoming movie Subedaar has been released. Anil shined in his fauji avatar for the action-drama. Fans were left impressed with his ‘swag.’

The makers of the movie Subedaar shared its first look across their social media platforms. The 1-minute, 47-second video opened with the visual of inside a house. The place was surrounded by many people who were banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Anil Kapoor was shown sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. Intensity and power reflected in his eyes. He was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (Solider is ready).”

The caption alongside the video read, “A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon.”

Watch the first look here!

Fans showered the first look with their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Looks Amazing! Goosebumps in first look,” while another wrote, “Salute to subedaar.”

A user stated, “Happy Birthday, what a swag & always remarkable,” and another comment read, “Many Happy returns of the day AK. Been a FAN since 30 years now and forever.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Fighter director Siddharth Anand expressed, “Love love it!! What a birthday gift to your fans! Like us!”

Earlier, after a schedule wrap, Anil Kapoor shared his feelings about being a part of the Subedaar journey. He penned, “From dreams to reality, from vision to creation—Subedaar takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey.”

Alongside Anil Kapoor, Subedaar also features actress Radhikka Madan. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and written by him as well as Prajwal Chandrashekar. It is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor under the banners Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is not a bully, says Arjun Kapoor; 'When you are not always openly warm...'