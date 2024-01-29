EXCLUSIVE: 'I was tired of rom-com after Anjaana Anjaani': Siddharth Anand on transition to action in Bang Bang

The highly anticipated film Fighter is currently captivating audiences in cinemas and has garnered widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics alike. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this gripping aerial action drama stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth shared insights into his transition from the rom com genre to action. He revealed that after directing Anjaana Anjaani, he felt a sense of monotony and sought new creative challenges in the action genre.

Siddharth Anand on being bored of rom com genre after Anjaana Anjaani

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand opened up about experiencing a sense of burnout within the rom com genre after the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani. He expressed, “Mujhse abhi normal picture banayi nahi jayegi (Now, I can't make a normal movie). I’m bored of repeating myself. I think that happened to me when I made Anjaana Anjaani. Anjaana Anjaani jab maine banayi na, mere ko laga mai abhi yeh genre se thoda oob gaya hun, rom com se” (When I made Anjaana Anjaani, I felt like I had become a bit tired with this genre, the rom com genre).

Siddharth continued, “Anjaana Anjaani was my 4th film in the genre, and at that time, I just made that film almost like autopilot because I knew exactly kahan par kya karna hai mere ko. And that is when I realized, mai thoda burnout ho raha hun iss genre mein” (I knew exactly what to do at every step. And that's when I realized I was getting a bit burnt out in this genre).

In detailing his transition to the action genre through the movie Bang Bang, Siddharth elaborated, “Fortunately I shifted to action and in my action also I’m just trying to keep challenging myself. I don't want that burnout, I want to do something different every time. I’m probably the only director who has made so many action franchises, only director in the country. I could've had opportunities to do sequels of all my franchises but yet I’ve chosen to make original films every time. I just don't want to find that comfort space that I felt in Anjaana Anjaani.”

Siddharth Anand on wanting to give audience a spectacle through his films

Siddharth Anand further shared his perspective, stating, “Today I am currently unemployed because I don't know what I’m making next. I just want to be challenged again, to see what I can do for the audience, what kind of spectacle I can create. I mean success gives you the platform to be able to do that, to take the risk and just dream. Fortunately, God has been very kind. Audience has been very kind so I can give it back.”

The director emphasized, “When you come to a theater to see my film, pata hai yaar, kuch bada milega dekhne ke liye, kuch badi screen ka experience milega. Cinematic, matlab you sit with your popcorn, 3D glasses daalo, IMAX jao, kuch bhi karo, ek badi picture maza ayega dekhne ke liye” (When you come to a theater to see my film, you know, you will experience something grand, something big. Cinematic, meaning you sit with your popcorn, put on your 3D glasses, go to IMAX, do whatever, and you'll enjoy watching a big picture).

He concluded, “I want to keep giving the audience that. I don't want to take that for granted. That's one thing I don't want to do. So I’m really thinking hard and weighing my options of what to do next so I am going to take my time.”

Siddharth Anand’s latest directorial, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, hit theaters on January 25.

