Subedaar: Sonam Kapoor raises excitement as she drops intense look of ‘fauji’ Anil Kapoor for upcoming action drama; shares shooting update

Anil Kapoor is all set to star in an exciting lineup of projects, among which is the action drama movie Subedaar. Sonam Kapoor recently raised the intrigue among the fans as she shared a glimpse of her father’s intense look as a ‘fauji.’ She also gave an update on the shooting and revealed that the film has gone on floors.

Today, October 30, 2024, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a couple of stills from the upcoming movie Subedaar. In the first picture, Anil Kapoor was seen grabbing someone’s hand tightly with an intense expression on his face. In the other photo, he looked straight at the camera as he sat on a chair holding a gun.

Tagging the cast and crew of the film, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Subedaar || फ़ौजी तैयार! (Solider ready) Filming Now.”

The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform for Subedaar, also shared Anil Kapoor’s look. The caption of the post read, “From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!”

In the comments section, Bhumi Pednekar showcased her excitement with raised hands emojis, while Anupam Kher wrote, “Congratulations! Go for it my friend.” A user stated, “All the Best Sir, Looking forward,” while another expressed, “Can’t wait for this to hit our screens.” Many others shared their feelings through red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, the OTT service also shared the official description of the movie. It stated, “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor under the banners Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and written by him as well as Prajwal Chandrashekar. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the film also stars actress Radhikka Madan.

