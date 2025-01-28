Suhana Khan's rumored BF Agastya Nanda's mom Shweta Bachchan's reaction to actress' post is pure gold; Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday join

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made their acting debut together in The Archies. Apart from making headlines for their talent, these young actors have also been in the news for their rumored relationship. Agastya’s mom Shweta Bachchan also keeps hyping Suhana and her reaction to the actress’ latest post is pure gold. Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday also joined.

Today, January 28, 2025, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot. She was seen wearing a golden bodycon dress. Her subtle makeup enhanced her beauty while her hair was left open. The actress posed against a sunset backdrop.

Have a look at Suhana Khan’s post:

Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda gushed over Suhana’s look in the comments section. She said, “You look gorgeous (heart-eye emoji).” Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya’s sister and one of Suhana’s close friends, wrote, “Sue,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Check out the comments!

Ananya Panday exclaimed, “Wowwwww (sun and heart-eye emojis).” Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba complimented her by saying, “looking like a golden goddess.”

Shweta Bachchan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Sharvari, Malaika Arora, and more left a like on the post.

Netizens also couldn’t keep calm and appreciated Suhana’s look. One person said, “Ohhhh my god … my golden girl ..gorgeous,” and another wrote, “Very pretty forever.” A comment read, “Wow! what an attitude!!! it's not the clothes that a girl look beautiful; it's her attitude !!!” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, Suhana Khan attended the concert of the popular band Coldplay in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her family and friends. Some pictures suggested that her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda was also present with her.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will soon begin shooting for her movie King. The action thriller marks her first collaboration with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan is also part of the film as the antagonist. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda has Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis in his lineup.

