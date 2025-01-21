Suhana Khan had a blast with rumored BF Agastya Nanda at Coldplay concert and these PICS are proof; don’t miss Aryan’s alleged GF Larissa Bonesi with them

Many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at the recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai. Earlier, Suhana Khan shared some exciting glimpses from the event with her family and friends. Now, new pictures have surfaced that suggest she had a blast with her rumored beau Agastya Nanda at the concert. Don’t miss Aryan Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, with them.

On January 21, 2025, Suhana Khan’s cousin Alia Chhiba shared a series of glimpses from the Coldplay concert on her Instagram. The first photo showed the duo posing together with their friend Manavi Gaur. Alia captured some videos of the band’s performance at the DY Patil Stadium and also recorded the amazing atmosphere.

The fifth slide was a selfie taken by Alia with her friends. Suhana’s rumored boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, was seen in the background, wearing a black t-shirt and sporting a quirky expression on his face.

Alia captioned the post, “can easily call it magic.” The post was liked by Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor.

Alia Chhiba's post with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda:

Manavi Gaur also offered a peek into her experience on her Instagram. She posted a picture with Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba, as well as many videos of the performance and the stunning fireworks. In the fifth slide, Manavi posed with Aryan Khan’s rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. The latter was dressed in a black top and wore funky blue glasses. Larissa looked stunning in her flawless makeup, open hair, and sweet smile.

The caption of the post read, “thank you @coldplay for the most surreal experience & night ever.” Reacting to the post, Suhana left heart-eye emojis, while Larissa exclaimed, “Aaaaahh (crying and red hearts emojis).”

Manavi Gaur's post with Suhana Khan and Larissa Bonesi:

In her post, Suhana Khan shared pictures with her mother Gauri Khan, brother AbRam Khan, and BFF Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meanwhile, a special moment occurred during the Coldplay concert when musician Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Suhana’s father, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan Forever.” Reacting to the gesture, SRK wrote on X, “My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs!!” The superstar also sent him love and a big hug.

