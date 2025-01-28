Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor poses with rumored beau Vedang Raina, flaunting stunning looks in latest PICS; Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction is every elder sister ever

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut together in 2023. They have been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time. They have often been seen attending events together and even take to social media to share glimpses with each other. In her latest photo dump, the Loveyapa actress was seen posing with Vedang and flaunting stunning looks. Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to Khushi’s pictures was every elder sister ever.

On January 27, 2025, Khushi Kapoor shared a series of random pictures on her Instagram handle. The first slide was a mirror selfie in which she donned a beautiful silver dress. Another picture was of a wall on which her upcoming movie Loveyapa’s title was written in red. Khushi showcased more outfits, one with a peach skirt and blouse, while another was a floral blue saree.

In the sixth slide, Khushi struck a pose with her rumored beau, Vedang Raina. It was taken at a recent fashion event. The Jigra actor wore a red jacket with black pants, while Khushi donned a black dress. She kept one arm behind his back. Tania Shroff also joined them in the frame.

In the caption, Khushi used some smiling faces with hearts and heart hands emojis. Have a look at the post!

In the comments section of the post, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Post the other akok ones,” asking her to share more pictures in a particular outfit. Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and more left a like on the post.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Khushi Kapoor’s beauty. One person said, “WOW you are something,” while another wrote, “Looks on looks on looks.” A user stated, “Gorgeous in every look goddess K,” and another shared, “The fit is on point and the perfection is at peak.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Khushi Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming movie, Loveyapa. The romantic comedy also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine’s week.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reunites with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary gala; Ananya Panday calls actress ‘forever fave girl’