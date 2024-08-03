Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 to re-release in theaters on August 4, but there's more to it

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 was a major hit in 2023, making a significant impact at the box office. Now, on its first anniversary, the film is set for a re-release in theaters. This special screening, which is set to take place on August 4, will feature Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation to accommodate Deaf audiences.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Gadar 2 will be re-released in theaters across the country on August 4, 2024. This special screening featuring Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation aims to ensure an entertaining cinematic experience for viewers with hearing disabilities. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will be shown in select PVR cinemas.

Sunny Deol, reprising his role as the iconic Tara Singh, shared with News 18, "Gadar 2 is a film that has, and always will have, a special place in my heart. So, it’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences 1 year after its release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of even more audiences this time."

Ameesha Patel, returning as Sakina, expressed her excitement about the re-release and said, "Being a part of the Gadar films has been an incredible journey for me." She added that she is thrilled to bring Sakina’s story back to the big screen for a special audience and hopes this initiative will encourage other filmmakers to make cinema more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film chronicles Tara Singh's (Sunny Deol) courageous quest to rescue his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), by crossing the border, and overcoming numerous challenges. The film had achieved historic success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, surpassing Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

