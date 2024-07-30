Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma takes dig at actors for high entourage costs; compares Bollywood's current box office performance with South

The high-entourage cost is one of the most talked about topics in the industry. Regarding it, several actors and filmmakers shared their individual opinions. From Karan Johar to Rohit Shetty, many celebrities already opened up about it, and now join Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma.

In a new interview, Anil took a dig at actors and also compared Bollywood's current box office scenario with the South industry.

Anil Sharma says actors ask to increase their entourage costs even when their films aren’t working

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anil Sharma shared his opinion on high-entourage costs. He took a dig at the actors for their high demands on sets and also blamed their overexposure for Bollywood films failing at the box office in 2014.

He said, "Actors have the audacity to increase their entourage costs at a time when their films aren’t even working in theatres. Actors ki itni value hi nahi reh gayi ab ki public unko dekhne aaye (The value of the actors is diminished now and people don't want to go to theatres to see them).

Additionally, Anil also shared that there are very few actors who still can pull the audiences to cinemas. Reminiscing the days when Bollywood used to make films with Dharmendra and many others, with tickets getting booked a week in advance, the filmmaker said that it doesn’t happen now.

Advertisement

Blaming the actors for Bollywood's underperformance at the box office in 2014, Anil Sharma said that the charm of actors has also diminished. He shared that he sees every actor all the time on social media in the gym and airport so he questioned why would the public pay to see them in theatres.

Calling these actors overexposed, the Gadar director said that they might get ads or brands on social media because of that, but the theatrical exclusivity is finished.

Anil Sharma compares Bollywood box office performance with South

In the same interview, the 66-year-old director compared the Bollywood box office performance with South. He said that the actors have maintained their charm in the South industry. People are excited to see South actors in theatres. Even if the actor is not a superstar and the content is good, the film works at the box office according to Sharma.

"If the content is good and the actor is also at par, then the film can even be a blockbuster. Right now, there is neither content nor hero in the Hindi film industry," Anil concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel broke the box office records to become one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty extends his support to actors on high entourage costs; says 'prices for everything have gone up'